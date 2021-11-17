Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

SCCAF stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.29.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

