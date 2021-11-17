Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to C$40.50

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$40.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

