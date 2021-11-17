LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:LTMAQ opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

