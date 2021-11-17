National Bank Financial Boosts NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Price Target to C$10.00

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NNXPF stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

