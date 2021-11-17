Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novartis in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

