Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CVE:HEO opened at C$2.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.66 million and a P/E ratio of 72.65. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.90 million.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

