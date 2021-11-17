Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.82. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Grow Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon.

