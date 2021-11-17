CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CONE. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
