CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CONE. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.