Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.