Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) to “Buy”

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $62,960.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 141,311 shares valued at $1,591,871. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after buying an additional 342,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,607,000 after buying an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

