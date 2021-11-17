Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $31.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.68% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

IOVA opened at $19.66 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,927 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,784 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

