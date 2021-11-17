Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.