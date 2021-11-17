Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

CAE opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

