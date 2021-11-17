Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 206.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

TNL stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

