Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$14.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWSRF. TD Securities assumed coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $9.52 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

