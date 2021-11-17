Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Lowered to C$126.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGEAF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $80.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

