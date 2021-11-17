Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 226.5% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BKEPP opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.
