Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$63.50 at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$63.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOWFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $44.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.