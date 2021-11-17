ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$25.00

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ANRGF from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get ANRGF alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $17.37 on Monday. ANRGF has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65.

Receive News & Ratings for ANRGF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANRGF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.