Chorus Aviation Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

TSE CHR opened at C$4.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$731.92 million and a PE ratio of -30.07. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$5.34.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.