Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Matrix Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

MTRX stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Matrix Service by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 593,955 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 218,234 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 180,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matrix Service by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.