ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,462,857 shares worth $1,828,242. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

