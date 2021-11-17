STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

STOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

