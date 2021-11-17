Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBH. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

