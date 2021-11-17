Brokers Set Expectations for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a report issued on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.