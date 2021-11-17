Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

FC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of FC stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.25 million, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

