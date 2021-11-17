SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) in a report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $428.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.88. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.