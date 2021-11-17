Barclays Lowers National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to Underweight

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $83.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

