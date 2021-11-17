Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
Shares of VLN opened at $9.96 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.19.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.