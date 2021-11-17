Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,661,970 shares of company stock worth $812,205,048. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.