Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:IVREF opened at $7.56 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
