Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IVREF opened at $7.56 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

