ENI’s (E) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on E. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ENI during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at $150,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.