Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $362.07

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 362.07 ($4.73) and traded as high as GBX 421.30 ($5.50). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 421.30 ($5.50), with a volume of 1,584,649 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 393.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 362.07.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

