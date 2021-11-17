Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $21.75 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.