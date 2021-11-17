Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

