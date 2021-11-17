TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.90

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.90 and traded as high as C$29.04. TELUS shares last traded at C$28.87, with a volume of 1,855,164 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.90. The firm has a market cap of C$39.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 131.81%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

