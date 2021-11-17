Analysts Set Expectations for Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Whole Earth Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FREE. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at $3,709,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 449.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 107.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

