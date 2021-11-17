Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $620.00 at Argus

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Argus from $560.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $568.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $374.35 and a 12 month high of $569.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

