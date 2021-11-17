Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $620.00 at Argus

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Argus from $560.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $568.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $374.35 and a 12 month high of $569.53.
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
