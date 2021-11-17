Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Engagesmart in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $27.78 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.