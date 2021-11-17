China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) PT Raised to $7.00

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) had its target price lifted by Greenridge Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Greenridge Global’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 3.07. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
