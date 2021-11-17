China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) PT Raised to $7.00

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) had its target price lifted by Greenridge Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Greenridge Global’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 3.07. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

