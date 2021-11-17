William Blair Comments on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $59.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.29. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

