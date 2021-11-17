Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $514.05

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 514.05 ($6.72) and traded as high as GBX 517 ($6.75). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 505.50 ($6.60), with a volume of 493,614 shares.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Synthomer to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 494.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 514.05.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

