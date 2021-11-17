Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $309.19

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.19 ($4.04) and traded as low as GBX 305.50 ($3.99). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 979 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 328.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.19. The stock has a market cap of £51.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

In other news, insider Nigel Pocklington purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,491.77). Also, insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £159,000 ($207,734.52). In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,480 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,880.

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.