Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

MARA has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

MARA stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

