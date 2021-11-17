Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Short Interest Up 104,900.0% in October

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 104,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYSRF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

