Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 26,100.0% in October

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 26,100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNKEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 95.00 to 96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

