Short Interest in Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Expands By 12,800.0%

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 12,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,549,815,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CZNI opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. Cruzani has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.
Cruzani Company Profile
See Also: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Cruzani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cruzani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.