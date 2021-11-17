Short Interest in Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Expands By 12,800.0%

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 12,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,549,815,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CZNI opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. Cruzani has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

Cruzani Company Profile

Cruzani, Inc is a franchise development company, which builds and represents franchise concepts and other related businesses throughout the U.S. as well as international markets. The company was founded on February 5, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

