RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $46,300.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 164,356 shares worth $5,570,029. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

