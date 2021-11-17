Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) & Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Critical Survey

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.66 $14.77 million $9.56 9.73

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heartland BancCorp has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp 27.27% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Gahanna, OH.

