Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NVTA opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,302 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $8,042,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Invitae by 510.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.